'Maybe he's a liar!' - Dortmund starlet Bellingham is 'so good' for 17, says Guardiola

Borussia Dortmund gave Pep's men a nervy night thanks to the youngster's record-breaking goal before being dumped out of the Champions League

Pep Guardiola reached the Champions League semi-finals for the first time as the Manchester City manager but he took time out to heap praise on Borussia Dortmund's young star Jude Bellingham.

City were heading out of Europe on away goals after the 17-year-old scored in the 15th minute, before strikes from Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden saw the Premier League leaders win 2-1 on the night and 4-2 on aggregate.

But the former Birmingham City midfielder's goal saw him become the youngest English player to score in the Champions League and second youngest player ever to score in the quarter-finals behind former Barcelona star Bojan Krkic.

"I cannot believe it, maybe he's a liar!" Guardiola said when asked about Bellingham's performances over the two legs. "He's so good for 17-years-old, he's a fantastic player.

"There was one moment when he didn't get the ball from central defenders, how he shouts and demands that ball to him at 17 means a lot.

"I spoke with his manager, Edin [Terzic], and he told me what you see in these two games is like every training session."

England manager Gareth Southgate might even be an even happier coach than Guardiola after the second leg in Germany.

Bellingham's international team-mate Foden was again outstanding and rounded off an impressive performance by smashing in the winner from the edge of the box.

The 20-year-old headed straight to Guardiola after his strike and the pair were surrounded by the first team after a goal that would see the City boss reach the last-four for the first time with the club.

"You have the feeling that he is a guy who never hides, he always creates something," Guardiola added.

"He scored two important goals, the second goal in the Etihad and today helped us to be in the semi-final.

"He grew up. In the quarter-final of the Champions League, he was the important player to go through to play against Paris St-Germain."

