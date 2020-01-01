Mayanja: Express FC seal signing of midfielder from CATDA FC

The Red Eagles have continued to beef up their squad ahead of the new season set to kick off on November 20

Express FC have continued with their spending spree this transfer window by unveiling midfielder Ivan Mayanja.

The Red Eagles have confirmed the arrival of the new signing on their official website by stating: “Express has on Monday, October 26, signed midfielder Ivan Mayanja from regional side CATDA FC.

“The creative midfield gem has penned a three-year deal.”

Speaking after signing for the club, Mayanja said: “I am very happy to have signed for Express, it’s a club I’ve always wanted to join and now that’s it done, the work starts immediately.

“I am ready to help the team achieve the desired goal which is winning silverware this season.”

The 20-year-old will be tasked with bringing a creative spark for the Red Eagles alongside Abel Eturude, John Byamukama, and Ibrahim Kayiwa.

Mayanja becomes coach Wasswa Bbosa’s 18th signing this window as the team prepares to challenge for titles when the Uganda Premier League season kicks off on November 20.

His signing comes just three days after the club confirmed the services of forward George Ssenkaaba from newly-promoted Ugandan Premier League (UPL) side Kitara FC on a two-year deal.

Speaking after being unveiled, the 26-year-old expressed his delight at joining the Red Eagles.

“I must say I’m delighted to join the Red Eagles, like all other players this is a dream come true and I can’t wait to get started," he said.

On signing the player, head coach Bbosa said: “[Ssenkaaba] possess the qualities we want in a forward, am certain he will have a positive impact for us when the season starts.”

Ssenkaaba, who scored five goals in 10 games for Kitara en route to the side gaining promotion to the top flight, has featured for different outfits which include the now-defunct Saints FC, Kirinya Jinja SS now Busoga United, and SC Villa.

The forward will tussle it out for a starting berth with Frank Kalanda, the club’s top scorer last season, fellow new signing Mustafa Kiragga and Erick Kambaale.

Another player to have signed for Express is Uganda international defender Murushid Juuko, who was being chased by rivals Vipers SC and KCCA FC.

In an interview after signing, the 26-year-old, who has previously featured for Tanzanian giants Simba SC and Wydad Casablanca, revealed the club’s current direction and good organization made it easy for him to sign his contract.

“It’s no secret that the level of organization at the club is top class, as players we always want such environments to succeed and i couldn’t have made a better decision at the right time,” Juuko told the club’s official website.