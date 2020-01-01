Maxime fires warning: Kagera Sugar will seal double over Yanga SC

The Sugar Millers' tactician sent a warning to the Jangwani-based giants they are keen to seal a double over them

Kagera Sugar coach Mecky Maxime has sensationally claimed they have what it takes to complete a Mainland Premier League double over Young Africans (Yanga SC) on Wednesday.

The two clubs will square off in the second-round meeting at the Kaitaba Stadium in Bukoba and Maxime believes his side have the ability to repeat what they did in the reverse fixture when they won 3-0 at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

“My charges are in top form and have been training hard for the match,” Maxime is quoted by Daily News.

“We are well prepared to face Yanga. Football fans should turn up in thousands to cheer our team. “We promise them to see a well-balanced match.

“We expect it will be a tough match but we are confident of emerging victorious. Our target is to finish among the best three teams at the end of the league season.”

Despite winning the first-round match, the two sides met in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup where Yanga managed to turn the tables and beat Kagera 2-1 to reach the semis, where they have been drawn to face rivals Simba SC on Sunday.

The first-round defeat somewhat hurt Yanga coach Luc Eymael, who had just arrived to take over at the club and he has also promised to go for revenge in the reverse fixture.

“We play against Kagera next, a side which beat us 3-0 in the first round fixture, it was my first match in charge of Yanga and they showed me no mercy,” Eymael told Goal on Wednesday.

“I will definitely want my players to revenge again for me, we beat them a week ago in the domestic Cup and we must make sure we get maximum points from them, they are a good side, with a solid display but we managed to beat them in the FA Cup and we can also beat them in the league.”

Yanga will miss the services of midfielder Haruna Niyonzima, who was stretchered off during the match against Biashara United after twisting his ankle.

“[Niyonzima] will definitely not play, he is currently under the care of the doctors and we don’t know when he can return, I also think he will not be able to play against Simba on Sunday, it is very painful for him to use his leg for now.”

Yanga are third on the 20-team log with 60 points while Azam FC are second on 61 points.