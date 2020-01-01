Mawejje: Veteran Uganda midfielder named Police FC captain

The 33-year-old has been given the honours to lead the side in the upcoming 2020-21 campaign

Police FC have settled for veteran midfielder Tonny Mawejje as the new captain ahead of the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Mawejje is among the new signings at the Law Enforcers after he agreed to pen a two-year contract in the ongoing transfer window.

The club have confirmed the appointment of the former Uganda international as the captain on their official social media pages ahead of the new Uganda Premier League (UPL) season set to kick off on November 20.

“Tonny Mawejje has been appointed as the club's captain for the season 2020/21,” read part of the statement.

According to head coach Abdallah Mubiru, the experienced midfielder will command the 29-man squad that has already been confirmed.

“Mawejje is an experienced player with commitment and a great personality which no one can question. He commands respect from the team. His leadership skills and discipline make him advantageous," Mubiru said.

Mawejje will be assisted by Dennis Rukundo, Joseph Sentume, and Samuel Kayongo, in that particular order.

Speaking after learning of the appointment, Mawejje said he is ready to take the mantle and try to help the team achieve the season's main objectives.

“I feel delighted being appointed team captain for this big club. I will give it my best as usual and together with my teams, we promise good results to both fans and management," he said.

“We must keep focused and always do things as instructed by coaches. I believe in their qualities and the preparations so far although it's been a long break since the pandemic disorganized everything.

“It’s going to be fun playing again and I pray for God's blessings in all our preparations.”

Mawejje was part of the Police squad, then known as Police Jinja, in 2006 and 2007, although he might take a while to return to full fitness as he has been clubless since 2019 when he terminated his contract with Al-Arabi SC of Kuwait.

Mawejje, 33, is an experienced midfielder having played for more than 10 clubs in his career spanning over a decade.

The Ugandan started playing football in 2004 at Kampala City Council FC, now KCCA FC, until 2005 before he joined Police Jinja for a stint that lasted about two years.

Police signed 13 players and are now set to face the new season which is expected to begin in November 2020 with renewed energy and enthusiasm.

Police struggled in the cancelled 2019/20 season and were lucky to remain in the top-tier when the Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) cancelled the competition mid-2020.