Mawejje: Ugandan midfielder to sign for Police FC

A source close to the former KF Tirana star revealed he has already agreed on a two-year deal with the UPL side

Ugandan Premier League (UPL) side Police FC are set to sign experienced midfielder Tony Mawejje.

Mawejje is set to return to Police with a two-year deal already negotiated and agreed between the midfielder and the team's hierarchy.

Mawejje was part of the Police squad, then known as Police Jinja, in 2006 and 2007 although he could take a while to return to full fitness as he has been clubless since 2019 when he terminated his contract with Al-Arabi SC of Kuwait.

More teams

“It is certainly a done deal between Police and Tony [Mawejje],” an unnamed source close to Mawejje is quoted as saying by Football256.

“And what could be holding back the deal are the final details before the player can be unveiled.

“Hopefully, what is remaining for the deal to go through will be sorted early next week, but Mawejje will be a Police player soon."

In April, Mawejje revealed what could influence his next move after he had been linked with relegated Tooro United.

“In case it happens [any transfer move] then it’s about my legacy and ending my career with pride. That means it’s only me who can choose the club with no buzzing news around,”he said at the time.

“I got the news [of Tooro United interest] from a friend who shared with me a link and only came to know about it through the news.

“I have not talked with anyone because I still have a running contract with my club, although I have some issues.”

Mawejje, 33, is an experienced midfielder having played for more than 10 clubs in his career spanning over a decade.

The Ugandan started playing football in 2004 at Kampala City Council FC, now KCCA FC, until 2005 before he joined Police Jinja for a stint that lasted about two years.

In 2008, Mawejje joined Uganda Revenue Authority (URA FC) and left in 2009 for IBV Vestmannaeyjar and the club became his first foreign team.

Mawejje spent a long time with the Icelandic club compared to the rest of the other clubs he has featured for. He made 106 appearances and scored 10 goals.

The midfielder joined Golden Arrows of South Africa in 2012 on loan, made an appearance, and scored no goal before returning to Europe and this time around joined a Norwegian club Haugesund but made no appearance at all in 2014.

He then joined Valur of Iceland on loan again in the same year, where he played for 11 games and scored a goal. Mawejje joined Protur, his third Icelandic club, from 2015 to 2017, and played in 16 games but did not manage to find the back of the net.

Article continues below

In 2017 to 2019, Mawejje left for KF Tirana of Albania and played a combined 52 matches and scored two goals.



He had a short stint with Al-Arabi SC before he severed the association, meaning he has been clubless since last year.



