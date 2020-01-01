Mawejje: The road is rough abroad but Ugandans must carry on

The experienced star returned to the UPL after spending more than 10 years away from home

Experienced midfielder Tony Mawejje has revealed why Ugandan stars have struggled abroad, after making a return to Police FC.

The 33-year old signed a two-year deal with the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) side after spending time with foreign clubs since 2009.

“As a professional, you have to prepare yourself to be at the top at all times,” Mawejje said as quoted by Kawowo Sports.

“In professional football, you are paid because you must deliver and give 100%. It is like in every other profession where someone is paid to do a job.

“Secondly, the mind-set has to change. For instance, when I went to Iceland, the weather was very different from what we experience here in Uganda.

“There was a time while at URA FC, we were having a training session and it started raining, the coaches called off training but in Iceland, however cold it was, I had to go out and train.

“So, for any Ugandan player who wants to become professional, the road is rough but you must carry on if you want to achieve.”

The midfielder explained why he had to rejoin Police a club he served from 2006 to 2007.

“I believe Police FC gave me a good platform for the world to see my potential and we went ahead to win the Cecafa Club Championship in 2006 when I was just starting my career,” he said.

“So, it feels like I’m coming back home. Besides, the club chairman has always been my friend while coach [Abdalla] Mubiru was at KCCA FC when I joined the team from Masaka LC.

“He knows me very well. When the opportunity was availed for me to play for Police FC, it was very easy for me to agree.”

Mubiru, on the other hand, stated why exactly he had to go for Mawejje after leading Police to keep their UPL status by a whisker.

“He’s a proven professional footballer who brings more than just experience to the club,” Mubiru told Kawowo Sports too.

“The young players will learn a lot from him and everyone at the club is really excited to have him around.

“We shall make more additions to the team in positions we are lacking as we also try to keep some of our best players.”

Mawejje has played for more than 10 clubs in his career spanning over a decade.

The Ugandan started playing football in 2004 at Kampala City Council FC, now KCCA FC, until 2005.

He has not featured for the Cranes since 2017 but was part of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals held in Gabon.

The former KF Tirana midfielder has played for the national team 83 times and found the back of the net on eight occasions.