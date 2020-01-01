Mawejje: Police FC seal signing of Uganda midfielder

The Law Enforcers have confirmed their first signing after bringing on board the former Cranes player ahead of the new season

Ugandan Premier League (UPL) side Police FC have completed the signing of experienced midfielder Tony Mawejje.

The former Uganda international player was unveiled on Tuesday after agreeing to pen a two-year contract to become the first signing for the club ahead of the new season.

On unveiling the player, Police chairman Asan Kasingye said on their social media pages: “We no longer just want to compete, we need to win trophies. We are former champions and its time to think big.

“Football is a big enterprise in the world that doesn’t entertain mediocrity. We need to do the right thing like other clubs.”

Kasingye added it was the right time for the team to secure sponsors because Police are a big organisation and many people want to be part of it.

On what Mawejje will bring to the squad, Kasingye said: “He brings a lot of experience, discipline, and a sign of commitment to the club.

“I also thank Tony for choosing us as he would have gone to other clubs! He was at his prime but he chose Police and he plays with one heart. I take this opportunity to welcome you back to the family.”

The chairman also revealed the club will do what they can to retain most of their players to build a strong side ahead of the new season.

On signing for Police, Mawejje said: “I’m so happy to be back at Police, the team which I played for in 2006 when we won Cecafa. I’m happy to reunite with my family as I have so much history and great memories here.

“I am looking forward to rekindling those memories.”

Mawejje was part of the Police squad, then known as Police Jinja, in 2006 and 2007 although he might take a while to return to full fitness as he has been clubless since 2019 when he terminated his contract with Al-Arabi SC of Kuwait.

Mawejje, 33, is an experienced midfielder having played for more than 10 clubs in his career spanning over a decade.

The Ugandan started playing football in 2004 at Kampala City Council FC, now KCCA FC, until 2005 before he joined Police Jinja for a stint that lasted about two years.

In 2008, Mawejje joined Uganda Revenue Authority (URA FC) and left in 2009 for IBV Vestmannaeyjar and the club became his first foreign team.

Mawejje spent a long time with the Icelandic club compared to the other clubs he has featured for. He made 106 appearances and scored 10 goals.

The midfielder joined Golden Arrows of South Africa in 2012 on loan, made an appearance, and scored no goals before returning to Europe, and this time around joined Norwegian club Haugesund but made no appearance at all in 2014.