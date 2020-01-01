'Mawejje is my son, we have come a long way' - Police FC chairman Kasingye

The 33-year-old made a return to the team he helped win the Cecafa Club Championship more than a decade ago

Police FC chairman Asan Kasingye has revealed new signing Tony Mawejje is like a son to him.

The midfielder rejoined the Law Enforcers after more than a decade away from the club, and is set to help the Kampala side perform well in the 2020/21 Ugandan Premier League (UPL) season.

The administrator has further revealed he has been in constant communication with the player even after he left the team in 2007.

"[Mawejje] is my son because we’ve come a long way from back in 2006 when he scored the winning goal for us to win the Cecafa regional gong," Kasingye told Sanyuka TV as reported by Sports Nation.

"Since then we have been moving on together and I’ve advised him on a number of issues simply because he’s a professional player who acts with humility and in every profession that’s key for anyone to succeed.

"Even when he left the club for URA it was on good terms, because of the relationship we share, he told me that he was leaving and I told him it’s okay, move on to another level.

"And when he went professional, we were always in touch so that’s how tight Mawejje and I are; and I am glad that he’s back with us."

Mawejje, 33, is an experienced midfielder having played for more than 10 clubs in his career spanning over a decade.

The Ugandan started playing football in 2004 at Kampala City Council FC, now KCCA FC, until 2005 before he joined Police Jinja for a stint that lasted about two years.

In 2008, Mawejje joined Uganda Revenue Authority (URA FC) and left in 2009 for IBV Vestmannaeyjar and the club became his first foreign team.

Mawejje spent a long time with the Icelandic club compared to the other clubs he has featured for. He made 106 appearances and scored 10 goals.

The midfielder joined Golden Arrows of South Africa in 2012 on loan, made an appearance, and scored no goals before returning to Europe, and this time around joined Norwegian club Haugesund but made no appearance at all in 2014.

"It feels like I am coming back home," Mawejje revealed after sealing a return back to the administrative side.

"I believe Police FC gave me a good platform for the world to see my potential at the start of my career, and am glad we went ahead to win the Cecafa Club Championship in 2006.

"Besides that, the club chairman has always been my friend while coach Mubiru was at KCCA FC when I joined the team from Masaka LC, so he knows me very well.

"When the opportunity was availed for me to play for Police FC, it was very easy for me to agree."

Police finished 13th on the table with 25 points, one point above the relegation zone after the league was cancelled by Fufa owing to the Covid-19 outbreak.

With 80% of the matches played and the results posted before the league break, UPL rules were used to determine the winner and relegated teams.