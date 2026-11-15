Pochettino plots Man Utd move for trusted Juventus midfielder

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Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly identified Juventus star Weston McKennie as a primary target to bolster his new-look Manchester United squad. The former Tottenham boss is keen to reunite with the American midfielder after developing a strong bond during their time together on the international stage.

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From international duty to a Premier League reunion

Pochettino has officially taken the reins at Manchester United, succeeding Michael Carrick after the former midfielder failed to win any of his last eight Premier League matches in charge. However, the Argentine's immediate focus remains on finishing his duties with the United States national team, having stayed on for their two-legged CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final tie against Haiti.

Among the standout performers under Pochettino's guidance has been McKennie, who recently found the net in a dominant 6-0 victory over Haiti. The midfielder's energy and tactical flexibility have impressed the new United boss, leading to speculation that a Premier League move could be on the horizon. According to reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport, Pochettino is seriously considering bringing the Juventus stalwart with him to Old Trafford to serve as a cornerstone of his midfield rebuild.

The price of a Turin exit

While Juventus recently showed their commitment to the 28-year-old by handing him a new contract that runs until June 2030, the Italian giants may still be tempted to sell. CEO Giovanni Carnevali has frequently stated that no member of the squad is truly 'unsellable' if the right valuation is met. This stance gives Manchester United a glimmer of hope, though the Italian publication notes that it would take a 'monstrous' offer to force a sale, particularly during the mid-season January window when replacements are harder to find.

Luciano Spalletti, the current head coach at Juventus, is a massive admirer of McKennie's work rate and versatility, with the midfielder holding the distinction of having made more appearances for the Bianconeri than any other member of their current squad (241). The manager would ideally prefer to keep the player in Turin, especially given the recent injury concerns surrounding other midfielders like Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram.

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Tactical fit and squad depth

Spalletti has often utilised McKennie in a more advanced midfield role this season, capitalising on his ability to make late runs into the box and contribute to the scoresheet, though the Juventus boss is not short of alternative attacking options in that area, boasting the likes of Kenan Yildiz - when fit - alongside Kerim Alajbegovic, Nico Gonzalez, Francisco Conceicao and Edon Zhegrova.

McKennie originally joined Juventus from Schalke in 2020, making history as the first American player to represent the club and the fifth to feature in Serie A overall. During his time in Turin - which also included a six-month loan spell at Leeds United starting in January 2023 - the midfielder has helped the Bianconeri lift two Coppa Italia titles and one Supercoppa Italiana trophy.

McKennie's numbers this term as Venezia clash looms

So far this season, McKennie has made 11 appearances across all competitions for Juventus, registering one goal and one assist. The Bianconeri currently sit seventh in the Serie A standings with 18 points - 11 adrift of league leaders Lazio - and will return to domestic action after the current international break when they host Venezia on November 22.