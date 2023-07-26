Mauricio Pochettino admits to 'very good relationship' with Kylian Mbappe as Chelsea boss addresses PSG superstar's transfer links with the Blues

Mauricio Pochettino admitted to having "a very good relationship" with Kylian Mbappe as transfer links with Chelsea heat up.

WHAT HAPPENED? There has been speculation about Chelsea's interest in signing the French forward as Paris Saint-Germain are desperate to get him off the books after he refused to sign an extension until 2025. The Ligue 1 champions have left Mbappe out of their pre-season squad to Japan amid fears that he already has an agreement with Real Madrid to join for free in 2024. Pochettino previously worked with Mbappe during his stint as PSG manager, and has admitted to sharing a close bond with the Frenchman as Chelsea continue to be linked with his services.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I think in our past we were at Paris Saint Germain with Kylian and think I need to be conscious that I cannot talk. Everything you talk is too much noise. It is a situation that is very delicate and one they need to fix in Paris with Kylian. For our side I have nothing to say," the Chelsea boss told reporters.

"We are working on our reality, our reality is different. From my side, nothing to say, only to support them. I hope they find a solution for both sides. It is a club that I love because I was a player, a captain and a coach. With Kylian we created a very good relationship, I hope they can find the best solution for both sides."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A handful of Premier League clubs have been reported to be interested in Mbappe including Chelsea and Manchester United, but they are yet to submit an official bid. Saudi Pro League Al-Hilal have made a world-record €300 million (£259m/$332m) offer for the player, which PSG have accepted. However, it is understood that Mbappe remains adamant that he would not join the Middle Eastern outfit at this stage of his career and would prefer to sit on the sidelines at PSG.

WHAT NEXT? Mbappe's future hangs in the balance with PSG set to officially put him up for sale if he does not sign a new contract before the end of the month.