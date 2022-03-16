Matthaus chides 'disrespectful' Bayern over stalled Lewandowski renewal

Ex-Bayern Munich great Lothar Matthaus slammed his former club for showing "disrespect" in failing to open contract talks with Robert Lewandowski.

Lewandowski, 33, has become one of the greatest goalscorers in Bayern history since moving from Borussia Dortmund in 2014.

But his current deal expires in 2023 and the Bundesliga giants are reportedly yet to make an offer to their star.

What was said?

"If you haven't contacted Lewandowski's side up to now, I find that disrespectful," Matthaus fired to Sport Bild.

"That would have been unthinkable under Uli Hoeness or Kalle Rummenigge.

"Bayern can count themselves lucky that Robert Lewandowski has such a great character and is a full professional. He won't let go.

“I am surprised that nothing is progressing. You shouldn't put everything in the drawer and wait and see."

The bigger picture

The Poland international is enjoying another memorable season at the head of Bayern's forward line.

Having smashed 48 goals in 40 appearances last term, he already looks set to surpass that mark with 43 in 36 in 2021-22.

Bayern, meanwhile, are on course for a record 10th consecutive Bundesliga crown, while they have also booked their place in the Champions League last eight after destroying Salzburg 8-2 on aggregate in the previous round.

