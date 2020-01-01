Matovu: Police FC tie down fourth player to new contract

The Law Enforcers have continued with their ambitious plans to build a strong side after tying down another key player

Musa Matovu has become the fourth player to renew his contract with Uganda Premier League (UPL) side Police FC.

The ambitious Law Enforcers have promised to challenge for trophies in the coming season and vowed to keep their best players whilst signing the best in the market.

And true to their words, the 20-year-old Matovu has joined the list of players to have renewed their stay after penning a two-year contract that will see him stay with ‘the Cops’ until 2022.

More teams

The club have confirmed on their social media pages the latest news by stating: “Musa [Matovu] extend stay at Police. The 20-year-old has penned a two-year deal and will stay at the club until 2022.”

On penning the extension, Matovu revealed: “It’s a pleasure having renewed my contract with the club. I learnt a lot from the previous season and can’t wait for the next one.

“I am assuring everyone a great display next season because I got everything it takes. I am using this Covid 19 pandemic to work upon myself so as to improve on my performance.”

Police CEO Fahad Lumu, who was present to witness the signing also stated: “We are beefing our team and to consolidate especially the young blood. We can’t start from scratch but somewhere.

“Our fans should expect a competitive display as the team is comprised of youngsters and experienced players.”

The signing of Matovu, who has previously featured for FC Kampala and Aspire Academy in Qatar, took place on Saturday at the club’s offices situated at Kibuli, Sports Office.

Matovu now joins Dennis Rukundo, Yusuf Ssozi, and Johnson Odong as the players to have renewed their stay with Police.

Meanwhile, the club has already signed Ikara from Mbarara City, experienced midfielder Tony Mawejje from Al-Arabi SC in Kuwait, and Hassan Muhamood from Onduparaka FC.

Ikara’s signing caught many by a surprise as the towering keeper had been linked with a move to newly crowned UPL champions Vipers SC and URA FC, a transfer he turned down to settle for Police.

In a recent interview, Ikara revealed why he opted to sign for the club ahead of the new season.

Article continues below

"What I considered for signing with Police was the quality playing time that I expect to have than elsewhere. I want to use this playing time to bounce back to the Uganda Cranes set up,” Ikara told reporters.

“I want to be part of the competitive Police we know of with solid performances match after match.”

On unveiling Mawejje a week ago, Police chairman Asan Kasingye stated they will make sure they leave a mark in the league come the new season.