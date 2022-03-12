Matip's Player of the Month award was celebrated like Carabao Cup - Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed Joel Matip's February Player of the Month Award was celebrated like a Cup win in training.

The Cameroonian beat the likes of Wilfried Zaha, Ryan Fraser, and Harry Kane to the prize. In the aforementioned month, the centre-back played every minute as the Reds claimed maximum points from all their four games; he also managed to get an assist and score.

How did the teammates react?

"Before training [on Thursday], we had a meeting and not everybody knew it then. I only saw when Thiago Alcantara put a picture in the group," Klopp said as quoted by the club's website.

"I saw it there that he had the trophy in his hands, so I asked, ‘Is it really true that Joel [won POTM]?’ It was similar to the celebrations after the Carabao Cup, to be honest. It was really cool.

"Joel is a very, very famous figure in the group, in the team. He obviously gets not a lot of headlines and I have said a couple of times, I am not too much into individual prizes for football players, but I understand it a little bit. But if somebody should have won it then I think it really makes sense that for once it is Joel. It is really cool."

The German tactician went on to state he feels Matip is underrated but he does not care.

"Yes, he definitely is. I don’t like to say it usually, but he definitely is. Believe me, if there is one person on this planet who couldn’t care less if we all underrate him, it is Joel Matip," Klopp continued.

"He doesn’t even realise it, probably, he is just happy to be with these boys and playing football.

"He is a really smart person but not in these kinds of things where he thinks, ‘My God, I should have a different status’ or whatever. Not at all, that’s why everyone was so happy that he got it."

Matip is expected to be part of the Liverpool team to play Brighton on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League.