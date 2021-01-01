Matic sees 'positive' to talks with protesting Man Utd fans that stormed Carrington training base

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spoke with supporters that stepped up their 'Glazer Out' protest in the wake of a Super League debacle

Nemanja Matic believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaking with supporters that stormed Manchester United's training ground to step up their protests against the club's owners can be a "positive thing".

Those eager to see the Glazer family removed from power at Old Trafford breached security at Carrington on Thursday, with around 20 fans unfurling banners and disturbing the peace.

A number of other clubs, including Arsenal and Chelsea, have faced a similar backlash to the plans of 12 elite sides to form a breakaway European Super League, with those at the centre of said talks considered to have ignored collective wishes in order to line their own pockets.

What has been said?

Solskjaer, along with first-team coach Michael Carrick and technical director Darren Fletcher, interacted with those taking revolution to a new level in Manchester, with Matic viewing that as a show of respect.

The experienced Serbian midfielder has told Sky Sports: "We saw the fans here in our training ground and I think that was very nice from our manager to decide to go out and speak to them.

"With that gesture he showed that us as a club we respect our supporters, we respect their opinions. He just went outside to speak to them and I think that was a positive thing.

"They shared their opinions with us, of course we understand them and what I can say is that all the players that we are really focused on our job.

"I hope that what's happened with this Super League is behind us and we can now focus on the Premier League and Europa League."

What about the Super League proposal?

Efforts from a dozen of the biggest clubs in European football to piece together a new midweek competition faced widespread condemnation from the moment they were revealed.

In the end, plans were shelved inside 48 hours as it quickly became apparent that there was no backing to be found within the wider sporting community.

Matic is among those pleased to have seen the opinion of those that matter most getting through, with many players making it clear that they were opposed to a tournament that could have seen them barred from domestic action and international duty.

The 32-year-old added: "First, the information came to us was on Sunday after the game.

"What I can say on behalf of all players is that we are happy that all clubs listened to supporters, to the fans, and I think this was a victory for football.

Article continues below

"We all share the same opinion, we are with our supporters, I think that it was a better decision for football that we don't go to that Super League. That's all I can say because I didn't know much about the Super League."

The Red Devils will be back in Premier League action on Sunday when they take in a trip to old adversaries Leeds.

Further reading