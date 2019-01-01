Match officials are working very hard to frustrate URA FC – Ssimbwa

The former Sofapaka coach blames match officials for the team’s struggles in the top-flight

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) FC coach Sam Ssimbwa has blamed the team’s slow start to the Ugandan Premier League season on match officials.

The former Sofapaka coach made the remarks after his side played to 0-0 draw with Busoga United in a league match at Bombo Barracks Grounds on Friday.



“I think referees want to upset URA. We scored a goal which was rejected by the referee [Joseph Ochom] and his assistant,” Ssimbwa is quoted by New Vision.

“It seems referees come with an agenda to see [URA] lose a match or draw. But we shall continue playing since we cannot withdraw from the league.”

The result saw URA go consecutive games without a win while their opponents Busoga United extended their winless run to five games.



In an early kick-off, a Ben Ocen penalty saw Police beat Bright Stars 1-0. This was the first game for Bright coach Paul Kiwanuka who returned to the team after former coach Muhammed Kisekka was deployed by the club in another capacity as the head of Scouting and Youth Development.



Kiwanuka who also guided the club to the top-flight league will be in charge until the end of the season and will be deputised by Simon Mugerwa who was an assistant to Kisekka.



Elsewhere, Souleymane Bamba and Ibrahim Orit each had a goal as Mbarara City defeated Kyetume 2-0 at Kakyeka Stadium.



This was Mbarara City's second consecutive victory since they appointed Brian Ssenyondo to replace Paul Nkata who had gone several games without winning.