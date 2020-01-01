Masuaku claims West Ham United have different mentality this season

The Hammers held Pep Guardiola's men to a draw over the weekend, continuing the London club's fine run of form

Arthur Masuaku is buzzing after hitting 100 appearances for West Ham United on Saturday and he believes the Hammers' mentality has changed this season.

The DR Congo international reached the century of games at the London Stadium as they held Manchester City to a 1-1 draw in a Premier League match.

He played the entire duration of Saturday's encounter as Phil Foden's second-half effort cancelled out Michail Antonio's overhead kick opener in the 18th minute.

Since his arrival from Olympiacos in 2016, Masuaku has played 85 matches in the English top-flight and he is looking to help the club continue their fine impressive run.

"I'm happy to reach 100 games for West Ham," Masuaku told the club website.

"Hopefully there's many more to come - I'm enjoying my time at the club and I just want to keep going and playing for West Ham.

West Ham are yet to lose a game since their 4-1 loss to Everton in September and the 26-year-old has urged his teammates to maintain their good form as they aim to extend their unbeaten streak to four matches when they visit Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.

"I tried to do my job as much as I can to help the team. We didn't lose, it's a good point for us," he continued.

"We're in a good moment and hopefully we can keep it going against Liverpool next week.

"I do think we have a different mentality now. I can feel it. Last year I think we'd have lost this game, we didn't on Saturday and I'm glad.

"We have to keep going with this mentality to be hard to beat, and to win games."

Masuaku has played 40 games under David Moyes and has only missed one of their six Premier League matches this season.

Moyes returned to the London Stadium last December after his first stint at the club expired in May 2018.

When asked about his relationship with the Scotsman, Masuaku said; "He's a good manager. With me he talks a lot, he told me after the game how good I was and he says good things.

"That's very good when you know the manager likes you. I'm just trying to play my game and give the trust back.

"At this moment I'm playing, I just try to keep my place in the team and hopefully help the team as much as I can."