'Juve never die!' – Massimiliano Allegri delivers sharp response to Juventus crisis claims

Napoli head coach Massimiliano Allegri dismissed media claims that former club Juventus are in crisis ahead of Sunday's Serie A showdown. Allegri insisted the hurt Bianconeri remain a top-four contender while urging his own side to fix their defensive balance.
Allegri rejects crisis talk surrounding Juventus
Napoli travel to the Allianz Stadium to face Juventus in Serie A on Sunday evening, with both sides level on 14 points. The Partenopei arrive on the back of a 4-1 victory over Monza, while Juventus suffer intense scrutiny following a 2-0 defeat to Genoa.
Allegri will miss the match from the touchline due to a two-game touchline suspension, leaving deputy Marco Landucci in charge.
Despite Juventus' midweek setback, Allegri insists their hosts remain an elite side.
Allegri warns Napoli of hurt Bianconeri reaction
Speaking ahead of his return to Turin, Allegri dismissed media coverage writing off the hosts. "The media are saying Juventus are dead but I know what the club is like and I know Juve never die," Allegri asserted.
"When the going gets tough, everyone pulls together. It's going to be a very difficult game."
"Juventus are a team that's been put together with the aim of finishing in the top four. They're going to be hurt and angry... they're an excellent outfit," he added.
Balance and top-four focus remain Napoli priority
While Napoli scored four midweek goals, Allegri remains concerned by defensive vulnerabilities, particularly following a serious injury to midfielder Stanislav Lobotka. "We've been scoring a lot recently but we've also been conceding a lot," Allegri explained.
"That means we need to work on our balance and our ball management. We must improve our shape and our play at both ends of the pitch."
"Our aim is to finish in the top four... We can't think we only need to win this head-to-head to be happy," the coach stressed.
Landucci takes bench duties in crucial fixture
Deputy Landucci will manage Napoli from the touchline at the Allianz Stadium as Allegri serves his suspension.
The Partenopei aim to secure three points to strengthen their top-four credentials.
The high-stakes Serie A fixture kicks off on Sunday evening in Turin.
A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.