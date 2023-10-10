'We'd like to have the best talent' - Mason Greenwood offered hope of resurrecting his international career after returning to action with Getafe after Man Utd exit

Mason Greenwood could resurrect his international career with Jamaica after returning to action with Getafe following his exit from Manchester United.

The former Manchester United forward is gradually finding his feet in Spain and scored his first goal for Getafe against Celta Vigo in a 2-2 La Liga draw last time out. The goal was his first since January 2022.

Although his future with the England national team remains uncertain, Jamaica's manager Heimir Hallgrimsson is open to welcoming him to his squad.

"We would like to have the best talent on our team. If he gets his former fitness and former levels, then for sure he would have that level to help Jamaica," he told reporters.

Greenwood has made just one appearance for the Three Lions back in 2020 and can switch allegiance to Jamaica according to FIFA rules since he is of Jamaican descent. For that, the Jamaican federation must make a formal appeal to FIFA.

Several Premier League stars including Ethan Pinnock, Demarai Gray and Michail Antonio play for the Reggae Boyz.

Greenwood will be back in action for Getafe after the international break on October 21 against Real Betis.