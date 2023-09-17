Osasuna are reportedly facing punishment from La Liga after fans targeted Mason Greenwood with 'die' chants on his Getafe debut.

The Manchester United loanee came off the bench as a second-half substitute in their 3-2 win against Osasuna on Sunday and was subjected to abuse from some of the travelling supporters.

The Athletic claims La Liga's official match observer heard the "Greenwood, die" shouts and a legal and disciplinary process is set to follow.

When asked by the publication to comment on this, Osasuna coach Jogoba Arrasate said: “The chants of ‘F*ck Osasuna’ were very bad and the chants against Greenwood were very bad too.

"He is a player who, in the end, the justice system had its say. He is a very good player. But if we talk about chants, we should talk about all the chants, not just some.”

Greenwood went onto play a part in the winning goal as his shot was blocked and went out for a corner, which Nemanja Maksimovic subsequently scored from to make it 3-2.

This was the first time the forward has played competitive football since being suspended by the Red Devils in January 2022, with the club opening an investigation into Greenwood after he was arrested on suspicion of attempted rape, assault, and coercive control.

Those charges were dropped in February 2023 but United told him to seek pastures new to continue his career following the culmination of a lengthy international investigation.

Greenwood went on to join Getafe on a season-long loan on September 1. Jose Bordalas's side are next in action next Sunday against Real Sociedad in La Liga.