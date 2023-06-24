Mason Greenwood puts luxury £15k-a-month mansion up for rent amid reports Man Utd are sending him abroad on loan

Mason Greenwood has reportedly put his luxury mansion up for rent, suggesting that he could soon be leaving Manchester United.

Greenwood has not played for United since January 2022, when he was suspended amid allegations of attempted rape, assault, and controlling or coercive behaviour, though those charges have since been dropped.

United are continuing to conduct their own internal investigation, although he was included on their retained squad list for the 2023-24 season.

The Sun reports that he has put his Manchester house up for rent, suggesting that he could well be on the move soon as United potentially look to cut ties with the one-time England international.

The report adds that the six-bedroom home is being circulated between high-end lettings agents, and would cost more than £15,000-per-month ($19,000).

United are reported to have been contacted by three Serie A clubs, with Juventus, Inter, and AC Milan all said to be interested in securing Greenwood's signature on a short-term basis.

Getty Images

Getty Images

He is not said to be considered as transfer listed, and is more likely to leave on loan than on a permanent deal.

Erik ten Hag, United's manager, is reportedly willing to bring Greenwood back into the fold, as are a number of his team-mates, but there is an understanding among the executives at the club that it may lead to a significant backlash.

Greenwood, who has made a total of 129 appearances for United, scoring 35 goals, reportedly wants the situation resolved as soon as possible as he's becoming frustrated at the lack of a decision. It has also been suggested that United's takeover process will not have any bearing on the 21-year-old's future.

The United forward has been training alone, with images circulating on social media showing him working with a private coach.