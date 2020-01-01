Masiko: Wakiso Giants seal permanent deal for Vipers SC midfielder

The Purple Sharks have completed the signing of the Venoms’ star on a permanent deal

Wakiso Giants have confirmed the signing of Tom Masiko from Vipers SC.

The midfielder, who was on loan from the Venoms and played for the Purple Sharks in the 2019-20 Ugandan Premier League (UPL) season, has now agreed to make the move permanent by penning a three-year contract that will see him stay at the club until August 2023.

Wakiso have confirmed the signing on their official website by stating: “We are delighted to announce Tom [Masiko] has joined the club on a permanent contract from Vipers.

“The midfielder featured for us last season on loan but has now completed a permanent move signing a three-year contract.”

On sealing the permanent deal, Masiko said: “I am happy to make a permanent move. I had a good time here last season and want to continue my marriage with the club as well as create history here.

“I want to thank Vipers for the great time I had at Kitende, the coaches that have handled me and all my teammates as well as management.”

Masiko played a key role to help Wakiso retain their status in the top-flight after notching four goals, and he will be remembered for scoring the team’s first goal in the last campaign of the league.

Meanwhile, Wakiso held their Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Monday, June 27, 2020, at Club House, Najjanankumbi.

The meeting approved, among other items, the audited accounts for the financial year 2019/20. A budget for the forthcoming season (2020/21) was also approved and adopted by the General Meeting.

At the same meeting, the club approved the appointment of an advisory committee headed by Ahmed Ddamulira and also passed a motion to directly deal with the Wakiso District Executive Leaders with the CEO confirming meetings are already in place to streamline the partnership.

Wakiso will be gracing the top-flight for the second season in a row after they managed to keep their status, finishing 10th on the league table and were also taking part in the Uganda Cup before it was ended prematurely owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic.