Masiko: Wakiso Giants midfielder ready for return ahead of Mbarara City date

Wakiso Giants midfielder Tom Masiko is delighted to be back and ready to help his charges perform in the current campaign.

The experienced midfielder had a relatively good campaign in the abandoned 2019/20 season despite numerous injuries. The last time he featured was on February 25 in a 1-0 loss to Busoga United and his return, this season, was once again hampered by an injury.

However, he has made a return to training and might be considered away to Mbarara City on Friday.

"I cannot wait to play again," Masiko said ahead of the game and as quoted by the club's official portal.

"It is frustrating for any player to be out for such a long period but I am happy to be back. I feel okay and ready to play again. I thank the medical team and everyone at the club."

The Purple Sharks have drawn the five games they have played in the current campaign and as a result, they have as many points. Head coach Douglas Bamweyana conceded in an initial interview with the same portal that the team's start is disappointing.

"I'm very disappointed with our returns so far," Bamweyana stated.

"Our performances certainly deserved a lot more than what we have - but that's football if your forwards are not as clinical as they should.

On the team conceding in each match, Bamweyana said: "It's certainly the manner - which is clearly avoidable - that is the other concern. Lapses in concentration levels and refined speed of thought - as causes, but these are elements we can correct fast."

Bamweyana also talked about the team’s blunt striking force saying they have to solve the issue before the league resumes in February.

"Now this right here is our biggest problem. We have a lot of creative players but truly lack genuine finishers.

"They get in many scoring positions and almost always make the wrong decisions to take an extra touch or dodge when shooting would be the ideal or the easiest decision. We've emphasized this enough but don't see significant improvements. We will have to look out for a solution in this case and fast."