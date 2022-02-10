Mashiane: Kaizer Chiefs star breaks silence after signing new contract

Kaizer Chiefs defender-come-midfielder Happy Mashiane has set his sights on winning trophies with the Soweto giants after signing a new contract with the club.



The 24-year-old was amongst a group of seven players who extended their contracts at Chiefs earlier this month as the Naturena-based giants tied down their most promising youngsters.



Speaking for the first time after the deal extension, Mashiane revealed what he did after putting pen to paper on a contract that will see him stay at the club until the end of June 2024.



“I am very honoured and happy to have renewed my contract with my club Kaizer Chiefs," Mashiane told the club's media department.



"I went home after penning my extension. I went to see the family, having improved my contract, and they were all very pleased for me.”



The last time Amakhosi won a major trophy was in 2015 and Mashiane, who was still in the club's academy at the time, is keen to help the team bring back the glory days.



“We all know when we come to Chiefs you must win trophies. We have not won anything in seven years. My ambition is to take the club back to its glory days. Hard work is going to take us back to the top,” he said.



Chiefs are set to face TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup Last 32 match on Saturday and it will be a repeat of the 2019 final when Amakhosi succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to the Rockets.



“We have a history against TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup. Them defeating us in the final in 2019 was not nice. We know how good they are and how they play," Mashiane added.



"Every game we play against TS Galaxy is like a final after what happened in 2019 and the way the team felt after that final."