Mashemeji Derby: Kipkirui, Balinya can fire Gor Mahia past AFC Leopards - Afriyie

The 25-year-old believes the duo has what it takes to trouble Ingwe's defence during this weekend's KPL derby

Ghanaian striker Francis Afriyie believes Nicholas Kipkirui and Juma Balinya are key to Gor Mahia's bid to beat AFC Leopards in the Mashemeji Derby on Sunday.

The 18-time champions beat their arch-rivals 4-1 in the first leg, and the latter will be aiming at avenging the defeat at Kasarani Stadium this weekend.

Speaking to Goal this week, the Township Rollers attacker is also optimistic about K'Ogalo's chances of completing a double against Ingwe this season.

More teams

"This is a match which I believe Gor Mahia can comfortably win despite Leopards' form," Afriyie told Goal.

"Leopards defence has been solid and they are playing well as compared to Gor Mahia's.

"But playing Kipkirui and Balinya together will put the back four under pressure which might force them into making mistakes that Gor Mahia can capitalise on."

The 25-year-old has also urged his former colleagues to start the game well if they are to limit their opponents' attacks.

Article continues below

"Gor Mahia have to apply pressure on Leopards in the first 45 minutes; by doing this, they will limit their opponents from attacking freely. However, if K'Ogalo sit back, they will be in problems because of their defence," Afriyie concluded.

"It is going to be tough, but I believe Gor have a better chance of winning the game."

K'Ogalo top the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) table with 51 points, 11 more than sixth-placed Ingwe.