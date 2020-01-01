Masembe: Vipers SC appoint sporting director ahead of new season

The champions have named a new director as they prepare for the new season where they will take part in Caf competition

Vipers SC have appointed Charles Masembe as the club’s new sporting director ahead the new Ugandan Premier League season.

“The club is pleased to announce the appointment of Charles Masembe to the new role of sporting director,” confirmed a statement in the club’s official website.

“Masembe has a wealth of experience in the Ugandan game, having played, coached and officiated as a Fifa certified referee at international level.

“The former Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) will have to ensure he creates a favourable environment at the club for the players, coaches, management and oversee youth structures with the responsibility of organising workshops and training for all staff.

“His other major role will be as a link between the technical staff and board of Directors. He will be mandated to provide technical advice to the coaching staff, give guidance for the club's vision and sporting strategy.”

The statement continued: “At such a challenging time, the club looks forward to Masembe commencing his role, helping to drive the continual improvement in the football operations by ensuring that it is implementing best practices, to enhance the overall performance of the club.”

Vipers President Lawrence Mulindwa who was at hand to unveil Masembe said: “We are delighted to have appointed Masembe. This is a role we have been keen to introduce into the structure for some time, and it has been in our strategic plan.

“We unveil Masembe as one of the most experienced and exposed football administrators because our dream is big and we want people like him that can help us archive our vision of becoming a first-class football club in Uganda and Africa.”

On his appointment, Masembe said: “It is an honour and privilege to join Vipers, an institution with big dreams. I have always admired to give my contribution to institutions with dreams and I have landed well in a place where I can also be helpful.”

Masembe will also be charged with ensuring the successful delivery of the agreed aims, objectives and outcomes of the first team within the strategic football development plan.

Vipers won the league title last season, beating their closest challengers KCCA FC, after the Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) moved to end the top-flight prematurely owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

By winning the league, Vipers will represent Uganda in the Caf Champions League while KCCA will go for the Confederation Cup.