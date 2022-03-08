Marvin Ekpiteta: Ex-Nigeria U20 defender extends Blackpool contract

Marvin Ekpiteta has signed a contract extension that will keep him at Blackpool until June 2024.

The former Nigeria U20 centre-back joined the English second-tier outfit from Leyton Orient in 2020.

Ekpiteta has since been a consistent performer at Bloomfield Road, playing 66 times and scoring five times from his defensive role.

With three months to the end of his current deal, he has been given two more years that will keep him in Neil Critchley’s squad.

“Blackpool Football Club are pleased to announce that Marvin Ekpiteta has signed a new contract with the Seasiders, keeping him at Bloomfield Road until June 2024,” the English second-tier outfit announced on their website.

“The popular defender, who joined Blackpool from Leyton Orient in the summer of 2020, has been a consistent performer throughout his time at the club, having made 66 appearances and scored five goals in tangerine.”

His leadership qualities have seen him assume captaincy duties in the absence of Chris Maxwell.

Reacting to this development, the 26-year-old expressed his delight while vowing to keep improving.

“I’m delighted to sign a new deal at Blackpool and I’m excited to see what the next few years hold,” he said.

“I’ve been here for nearly two seasons now and I’m enjoying it up here and so are my family. I’m enjoying playing my football and it’s nice to sign for a bit longer.

“I’ve developed loads under the gaffer and improved my game on-and-off the pitch. I just want to keep getting better and better.”

During his youth career at Oxford United, Ekpiteta was called up for the Flying Eagles squad in 2013 - making just two appearances.

Due to his inability to get a regular call-up to Nigeria youth teams, he pledged his international allegiance to England - making his debut for England C in a 1–0 victory against Estonia U23 on 10 October 2018.

Currently, Blackpool are 14th on the log having accrued 48 points from 35 league appearances.

Having won their last two matches against Reading and Stoke City, Critchley’s men would be aiming to extend their notable run to three wins, against Swansea City on Saturday.