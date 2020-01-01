Martinez & Lukaku equal Adriano & Martins' Inter Milan goal record

The Argentine and Belgian combo has scored at least 20 goals each in a single campaign, a feat only achieved by the Nigerian and Brazilian

Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku have equalled an Inter Milan record held by Obafemi Martins and Adriano, after they both found the net twice in Monday’s 5-0 Europa League semi-final win over Shakhtar Donetsk.

The 22-year-old Argentine put Antonio Conte’s men ahead in the 19th minute after heading past goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov from a cross from Nicolo Barella.

The goal ensured that Martinez and his Belgium international strike partner Lukaku have now scored at least 20 goals each for the Black and Blues, and are the first persons since the 2004-05 season to manage the feat.

2 - Lautaro Martínez and Romelu Lukaku are the first duo to score 20+ goals each in a single season for Inter Milan since Adriano and Obafemi Martins in the 2004-05 campaign. Partnership. pic.twitter.com/Uj0H1vqmGj — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 17, 2020

Obafemi Martins and Adriano are the last Inter players to achieve the feat as Roberto Mancini's men won the Coppa Italia, finished third in Serie A and were quarter-finalists in the Champions League.

Brazil’s Adriano scored 28 times across all competitions while his Nigerian teammate accounted for 22 goals.

On Monday, Danilo D'Ambrosio got Inter's second goal of the night in the 64th minute after profiting from an assist from Marcelo Brozovic.

Martinez completed his brace in the 74th minute after firing home from outside the box, as Taras Stepanenko lost out in midfield to Marcelo Brozovic, before Lukaku scored the fourth and fifth goals for Conte’s men.

The Belgium international has been directly involved in 17 goals in his last 10 Europa League matches (14 goals & 3 assists) and also scored in a record 10 successive games in the competition.

With this, the Italians are through to the final of the championship and they will face Sevilla on Friday, August 21 inside Cologne's RheinEnergieStadion.