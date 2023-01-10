Martinez accused of 'making a fool' of himself in World Cup final as Lloris slams Argentina keeper for using 'every trick in the book'

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has hit out at Argentina stopper Emiliano Martinez for his behaviour in the World Cup final between the two sides.

WHAT HAPPENED? Martinez played a key role in Argentina's World Cup final shootout win over France. The Aston Villa stopper saved a penalty from Kingsley Coman and psyched out Aurelien Tchouameni as the Real Madrid star pulled his spot-kick wide, but has come in for criticism for his behaviour on and off the pitch in Qatar. Indeed, France even submitted a complaint over his "abnormal" celebrations. Lloris has shared his opinion and insisted he could not act in the same way as the Argentina international.

WHAT THEY SAID: "There are some things I can’t do. Making a fool of myself in goal, rattling my opponent and crossing the line… I just can’t do that," the Tottenham keeper has told L'Equipe. "I’m too rational and honest a man to go that way. I don’t know how to win like that, although I didn’t really want to lose like that either."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Lloris also conceded that Martinez was vital to Argentina's shoot-out win, even if he did believe the stopper resorted to underhand methods, such as throwing the ball away before Tchouameni took his kick.

"He was instrumental. Concerning his celebrations, he has been judged enough for that, no need to add anything more," he added. "During the shoot-out, he used every trick in the books to destabilise us."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lloris won't have to come up against Martinez on the international stage any longer. The 36-year-old has confirmed he has retired from France duty in the wake of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The former captain retires as France's most-capped player after making 145 appearances for Les Bleus.

WHAT NEXT? Both players are now back in the Premier League with their respective clubs. Lloris and Tottenham take on Arsenal next on Sunday, while Martinez's Aston Villa host Leeds on Friday.