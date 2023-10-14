'Leaving was the best decision for me' - Martin Odegaard opens up on his decision to quit Real Madrid for Arsenal

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard revealed why he decided to leave Real Madrid to join the Gunners.

Odegaard revealed why he left Real Madrid

Cherished his time with Los Blancos

Recently signed new Arsenal contract

WHAT HAPPENED? The Norwegian midfielder joined Arsenal on loan from Real Madrid in January 2021 before making his move permanent ahead of the 2021/22 season. Odegaard suggested that leaving Los Blancos for the Gunners was the best decision he took as he fondly reminisced about his time with the Spanish giants.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, the midfielder said, "My time at Madrid was good. It was a positive stage, although perhaps some might think otherwise. I learned a lot, I matured a lot and I was able to train with some of the best players in the world. But in the end, leaving was the best decision for me, I wanted to play more and continue growing. I played with them and I enjoyed it. Maybe the opportunity came too soon but 'It was a great experience'.

"I'm happy with the decision I made and how it went. If I hadn't gone through Madrid I wouldn't have reached the level I have today. Real Madrid is the biggest club in the world and the pressure is noticeable, even if it wasn't as much as Ronaldo, Beckham and company were there."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Odegaard's transfer to Arsenal has proved to be a boon to both the club and the player. While the 24-year-old established himself to be one of the best midfielders in the Premier League at the moment, Mikel Arteta's side have become a force to be reckoned with in England since the player's arrival.

Ahead of the 2022/23 season, Odegaard was named the captain by Arteta and last month he signed a new five-year contract with the club.

WHAT NEXT? Norway are all set to face European giants Spain in a Euro 24 qualifying game on Sunday in Oslo.