WATCH: Martin Odegaard misses absolute SITTER for Arsenal as he fires wide with the whole goal to aim at from just yards out

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard missed a glorious chance to score a late winner for the Gunners against Villa Park on Saturday.

Arsenal away at Aston Villa in Premier League

Scores level at 2-2

Odegaard puts glorious chance wide

WHAT HAPPENED? Odegaard missed an absolute sitter for Arsenal at Aston Villa with the game level at 2-2 and a little over 10 minutes left to play. Eddie Nketiah found the captain in acres of space near the penalty spot but the Norwegian fired a low shot wide of Emi Martinez's post.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Odegaard's miss looked like being costly for Arsenal but the Gunners went on to take the lead for the first time in the game in stoppage time. Jorginho hit a speculative shot from range that hit the woodwork, bounced down and then hit goalkeeper Martinez and went into the back of the net.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL: The Gunners now have a week to prepare for their next game against Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, February 25.