Martin Odegaard 'excited' to see Folarin Balogun star in Arsenal's tour of America as he labels USMNT striker a 'big talent'

Martin Odegaard is "excited" to watch Folarin Balogun star with Arsenal in pre-season, and has labelled the USMNT striker a "big talent".

Odegaard wants Balogun to shine with Arsenal

Praised the striker as a 'big talent'

Arsenal's tour crucial for Balogun's future

WHAT HAPPENED? The 22-year-old forward switched his international allegiance to the United States from England and has already made an impact by scoring in the Nations League final against Canada to fire the USMNT to silverware. Although he is now being linked with a move away from Arsenal at club level, Mikel Arteta intends to provide him with opportunities so that he can prove his worth after he shone on loan at Reims last season, scoring 21 goals for the Ligue 1 outfit.

Odegaard, who has observed Balogun's training sessions, recognizes the young striker's talent and is "excited" to see how he performs during the Gunners' pre-season tour of the United States.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Just happy to see him do well," the Arsenal captain told reporters when quizzed on Balogun. "Last year in France, he had a great season. He’s a big talent, the boy works hard, very hungry to improve all the time. Yeah, just happy for him and excited to see him again in the games now. Hopefully, he can do well and score some goals."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Arsenal ideally wishes to retain him, Balogun faces tough competition from players like Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah, and Leandro Trossard. However, if the forward impresses in upcoming friendlies his situation could change, potentially altering his Arsenal career prospects.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami!

IN ONE PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Balogun had a decent outing against Nurnberg in Arsenal's last pre-season outing, but failed to find the net. He will hope to get on the scoresheet against MLS All-Stars on Wednesday, before the Gunners take on Manchester United in New York on July 22.