‘Martial could take Griezmann’s spot for France’ – Man Utd forward outperforming Barcelona star, admits Leboeuf

As a World Cup winner struggles for form on the back of a big-money move to Camp Nou, a Red Devils frontman is finding his feet in a central role

Anthony Martial could oust Antoine Griezmann from a central striking role with France, admits Frank Leboeuf, with the Manchester United forward currently outperforming a Barcelona superstar.

Struggles for consistency at Old Trafford led to a 24-year-old frontman being left out of Les Bleus’ triumphant squad at the 2018 World Cup.

Martial has, however, kept himself in Didier Deschamps’ thoughts and is enjoying the most productive campaign of his career to date in 2019-20.

A first senior hat-trick, recorded in his latest outing against Sheffield United, has seen a man moved into the middle by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reach 19 goals for the season.

That haul, along with the progress being made as a No.9, is considered to have Martial knocking on the door for a more prominent role at international level.

He will face fierce competition for places when it comes to a starting berth with France, but a serious claim is being staked.

Griezmann, who has been Deschamps’ go-to man for some time now, has struggled to find his spark during a testing debut campaign at Barcelona – with only 14 goals recorded on the back of a big-money move.

Olivier Giroud, another option for the world champions, is finding regular football hard to come by again at Chelsea and is now 33 years of age – although he has earned a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

With in-form options seemingly in short supply as the countdown continues to a rescheduled European Championship in 2021, Leboeuf believes Martial could be the man to take the lead for France.

The 1998 World Cup winner told ESPN FC: "Well [Martial] has a big chance to be in the squad and if he carries on like that I'm sure Didier Deschamps will think about him.

"It's true that with the problems that Griezmann is having right now at Barcelona, with Giroud getting older, there is a clear chance for Anthony Martial to be in the squad and to maybe be in the first XI.

"If he's consistent, he's going to be for sure with the national team. He already has been and he's going to be again."

Martial has earned 18 caps for France to date, with the target found just once across those outings.