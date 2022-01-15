Martial didn't want to be part of Man Utd squad - Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick says Anthony Martial asked not to be included in the Manchester United squad to face Aston Villa on Saturday.

The France international was absent from the team as the Red Devils took home a 2-2 draw from the Premier League clash at Villa Park.

Rangnick, who said in December that the 26-year-old has asked to leave the club, was ready to include Martial in the squad this week.

What has been said?

"He didn't want to be in the squad," Rangnick told reporters after the match.

"He would have been in the squad normally, but he didn't want to. That's the reason he was not travelling with us yesterday."

What is Martial's situation?

The former Monaco attacker was the subject of a loan bid from Sevilla last month, but United turned the offer down.

The Old Trafford outfit will only let him leave on loan if the buying club offers a fee and agrees to cover his wages.

Martial has also recently been linked with Juventus, with reports claiming the Serie A side are plotting a loan bid.

The centre-forward has made just 10 appearances in all competitions this season. His most recent appearance was a two-minute substitute appearance against Arsenal in early-December.

