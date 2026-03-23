Marotta: "My future? This is where I see it"

Beppe Marotta spoke at the launch of Alessandro Casarin’s book *Politica e Pensiero*. Here are the words of the Inter president.









“Football is a great training ground for life; you win and you lose. When I became a director, I took on a role of responsibility. Today, people debate Inter and Milan’s results, forgetting about the responsibilities: within Inter there are around 700 young people, who spend countless hours on our training grounds. We represent a training ground for life: in football there is a selection process; today, few of them will reach the professional level, and we must guide them on their journey towards this, but also towards life.”













“Players don’t always understand that sport is about growth, not just results. We’re even forced to run courses for parents, to help them understand that sport is an educational tool, not just about the physical aspect. Some parents use drones to film their children’s matches, then show them their performances at home. I feel very drawn, even in the future, to offer my support: I am at a stage in life where I consider myself a lucky person; I have had everything and realised every dream I ever had. I must give something back: I can do so by engaging with this world of young people, trying to help. Regardless of my political stance, I see myself as a sports coach: that is where I see my future.”