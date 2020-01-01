Maroons FC's Obuya hopes to replace Okello as KCCA FC move edge closer

Pius Obuya has revealed his imminent move to KCCA FC and hopes to fill the void left by Allan Okello.

Obuya served Maroons FC, who were relegated to the Fufa Big League for the 2020/21 season, and that seems to have given him the opportunity to seek greener pastures.

Although the news concerning his KCCA move has not been confirmed, Obuya is keen to replace his former Uganda U17 teammate at Lugogo.

“I respect [Allan] Okello, he is a big player, has done a lot for KCCA and I respect whatever he has done for the club,” Obuya told Sports256.

“Many people think I am his replacement, I must say 'yes' because we play the same style of football, we both can play in the central midfield and on the flanks, so, it is a very big challenge for me, because they need a special player who is creative and can make a difference when the club needs to win certain games.”

Although Obuya has set his eyes on the potential move, he has revealed other clubs have approached him too.

“A move to KCCA is likely, though, other clubs had also shown interest,” added the star.

“Joining KCCA is a great pleasure because it is a big club in Uganda and for them to show interest in me is a great honour.

“So, I know what it means going to Lugogo, going for a new challenge and make a difference because they have reasons why they want me.

“For now, what comes into my mind is; how to adapt to a new environment and to the club’s philosophy, which showcases a lot of professionalism, meeting new friends, a new technical team which I believe will help me.”

The 22-year-old wants to win the Uganda Premier League (UPL) title with the Mike Mutebi-led side after they lost out to Vipers SC when the season was cancelled.

“KCCA are a team that want success, so I also think of winning trophies for the team. And I think my, and some other players' arrival will boost the morale of the fans that could have been demoralised by the departure of some players,” he continued.

“I will continue developing as a player at Lugogo, then within two-three years, I see myself playing in Europe. I am thinking of giving my best at a big club KCCA where other clubs on the continent can easily pick you up.”