Maroons FC forfeit points to Vipers SC for fielding ineligible player

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) Disciplinary Panel has found the club guilty for fielding an ineligible player

Maroons FC have been found guilty of fielding an ineligible player, goalkeeper Hannington Sebwalunny, in a Uganda Premier League (UPL) match against Vipers SC played on Friday.

As reported by Kawowo Sports, the fateful match 1-1 at the lakeside Prisons Stadium in Luzira, a game in which Ssebwalunyo played for the duration despite being suspended after accumulating three bookings.

Fred Amaku scored for Maroons on the stroke of half-time and Fahad Bayo replied with a penalty for the equaliser in the second half.

"Maroons Football Club thus loses the match against Vipers Sports Club by forfeiture in accordance with Article 19 (19) of the Fufa Competitions Rules," a statement from Fufa confirmed.

This followed a petition filed by Vipers questioning Maroons, who fielded Ssebwalunyo despite having accumulated three yellow cards and did not rest as mandated by law in the next physically played game.

The Fufa Disciplinary panel then tasked Maroons to file their defence (in documentation or videos), but, it was found wanting and thus Vipers were handed two more extra points on top of the one earned during the draw, while Maroons have been docked a point.

The development means that Vipers finishes the first round with 36 points from 15 matches and crowned Christmas champions.

The reigning champions KCCA FC, and BUL are jointly tied on 29 points apiece.

KCCA has played a game less but BUL completed the first round of fixtures.

KCCA, who humbled rivals SC Villa 4-1 on Saturday, will play Proline on Tuesday, the two clubs' respective final games of the first round.