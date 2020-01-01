Maroons and Tooro United appeal against Fufa decision to end UPL season

The relegated clubs have officially challenged the move by the local federation to prematurely end the 2019-20 campaign

Maroons and Tooro United have lodged complaints against the Federation of Uganda Football Association's (Fufa) decision to end the 2019-20 Uganda Premier League (UPL) campaign.

Though the league was ended on May 25 owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the two clubs have now written to the Fufa Appeals Committee protesting the decision which eventually relegated them from the top-flight.

In a letter seen by Goal addressed to Fufa Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Edgar Watson, the clubs have termed the move to end the season as unfortunate and accused Fufa of not consulting the stakeholders before coming up with the decision.

“As stakeholders, we are aggrieved by the decision [to end the 2019/20 season abruptly] and the process in which it was taken,” the two clubs said in a joint statement signed by Maroons’ chairperson Moses Kakungulu and Tooro United president Alice Namatovu and obtained by Goal.

“We are hereby appealing against the decision.”

According to the statement, other reasons behind the clubs’ appeal include unfair and costly punishments of relegated clubs, Fufa’s failure to carry out prior consultations of all stakeholders, failure to present any proposal to stakeholders on possible completion of the league, inconsistencies in the decision, failure to execute fair play and non-uniformity in the application of the rules.

By ending the league prematurely, Vipers SC were declared champions after Fufa, invoked the 75 percent clause of the Competitions Committee Rules to decide the season.

Vipers were top of the standings by four points at 54, with dethroned champions KCCA second with five matches left to play. Tooro United, Proline (all on 22 points) and Maroons (24) have been relegated as per the table's standings.

Vipers will thus represent Uganda in next season’s Caf Champions League while KCCA will go for the Caf Confederation Cup.

Meanwhile, Fufa Big League group leaders Myda FC and UPDF were promoted to the top tier while Kiboga, Kataka, Kitara, and Ndejje will face-off in a playoff to determine the third team to be promoted to the top-flight.

In Kenya, the top-flight was also ended prematurely with Gor Mahia being crowned champions while Nairobi City Stars and Bidco United were promoted to the top tier.