Maroon FC players cry foul over unpaid dues

The club has not paid some members their salaries for the last two months

Some players at Ugandan Premier League side Maroons FC are crying foul over unpaid dues which date back to February 2019.

The top tier club is under the management of the Uganda Prisons Service and all their salaries are paid by the department. Players who are not on the payroll are the ones crying foul since their colleagues are not suffering the same problem.

"The situation is unbearable, we have not yet been paid the February salary and March is closing down," a source told Kawowo Sports.

"We have families that entirely depend on us. We also need to venture into personal projects but where is the money?

"There are still pending issues with the bonus when we beat Express in the Stanbic Uganda Cup and the win from the Busoga United match. Who can save the situation?"

“I have a sick mother and I am the sole breadwinner for the family," another one said.

"We are in quarantine because of Coronavirus danger. Football is my only source of income. I am demanding February salary. March is soon coming to an end in a few days. How will I manoeuvre on in this trying time? Let our bosses save me and some other players."

When reached for comment, Director of Sports in the Prisons Department, David Okiring admitted there is a problem but went on to confirm the solution is forthcoming.

"The salaries for those on the Prisons payroll have been cleared and there are no outstanding arrears," he is quoted by Kawowo Sports.

"However, we are still processing those who are not on the payroll. We shall get that sorted in two to three working days."

Currently, the Ugandan Premier League is suspended owing to the Covid-19 outbreak.