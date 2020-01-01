Maroon FC coach Bamweyana not happy with UPL fixture congestion

The agitated coach fumes at the way fixtures are being scheduled, saying they have affected the performance of his side

Maroon FC coach Douglas Bamweyana has been left frustrated by the rapid re-scheduling of league matches in the Uganda Premier League.

Bamweyama believes this has caused his side to drop points in recent weeks, the latest being a 1-1 home draw against Tooro United on Friday.

“My players were fatigued; it also angers me that in a professional league like ours we play the next game after 24 hours. These players are not machines and by the way, even machines need to rest," Bamweyana is quoted by New Vision.



According to Bamweyana, the organisers of the league behave like they want to get rid of the games quickly thus congesting them, which he believes is not professional and makes players not give their all on the field.



"I think they should respect the league first as we see in professional leagues things are not done the way are done here,” Bamweyana continued.

“First of all this match was scheduled for Saturday but we were surprised to see it pushed back to Friday.

“It's as if we are playing a soccer gala, you could clearly see fatigue bodies.”

Steven Mukwala scored his 13th goal of the season for Maroons with James Kasibante levelling matters for Tooro United.

Maroons played Bright Stars away in Kavumba on Wednesday and lost 2-1 whereas Tooro United played out a 1-1 draw at home to URA on Tuesday.

Friday's result saw Maroons firmly hold on to the ninth position on the log with 24 points. In Ndejje Luwero, reigning champions KCCA FC’s title hopes suffered a setback after succumbing to a 2-1 defeat by Sam Ssimbwa’s Uganda Revenue Authority (URA FC).



The loss prevented Mike Mutebi’s side from climbing to the top of the standings above leaders Vipers SC, who are playing Onduparaka on Sunday at St Mary's Stadium Kitende.