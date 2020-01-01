Maritzburg United-bound Juuko out as McKinstry names Uganda pre-Chan team

The defender is expected to travel to South Africa for trials with the PSL side and thus will miss the continental tournament

Uganda head coach Johnathan McKinstry has named a 25-man squad for the upcoming mini-tournament in Cameroon ahead of the African Nations Championship (Chan).

Express FC defender Murushid Juuko has also been dropped from the squad owing to his impending trial with Premier Soccer League (PSL) side Maritzburg United.

Uganda will take part in the mini-tournament as part of their preparations of the continental competition that will be held in January in Cameroon.

The pre-Chan tournament consists of Cameroon, Niger and Zambia and will be played from January 1 to 7.

McKinstry and the selected players will leave for the West African nation on Monday afternoon.

Players from Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) will join the rest after the second leg Caf Confederation Cup tie against AS Kigali of Rwanda.

The first leg was cancelled when KCCA failed to raise the minimum number of players for the match in Kigali and the Rwandan side were awarded a walkover.

The failure to raise the number of players was occasioned by the coronavirus outbreak at the Kasasiro Boys as 12 players returned positive tests ahead of the match.

McKinstry will lead the team alongside Livingstone Mbabazi and Abdallah Mubiru acting as his assistants. Hamid Juma has been selected as the leader of the delegation while the performance coach is Alexander McCarthy.

Since Fred Kajoba was dismissed from the camp for allegedly breaking coronavirus protocols, Sadiq Wasswa will take charge of the goalkeeper coaching responsibilities.

Geoffrey Massa is the team manager while Samuel Hassan Mulondo and Ayub Balyejusa will serve as the kit men.

Travelling Players;

Goalkeepers: Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume FC), Nafian Alionzi (URA FC), Tom Ikara (Police FC)

Defenders: Eric Ssenjobe (Police FC), Aziz Kayondo (Vipers SC), Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Ashraf Mandela (URA FC), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers SC), Mustafa Mujuzi (Kyetume FC), Patrick Mbowa (URA FC), Hassan Muhammad (Police FC)

Midfielders: Shafiq Kagimu (URA FC), Tony Mawejje (Police FC), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers SC), Karim Watambala (Vipers SC), Saidi Kyeyune (URA FC), Hassan Ssenyonjo (Wakiso Giants FC)

Forwards: Ben Ocen (Police FC), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers SC), Vianne Ssekajjugo (Wakiso Giants FC), Joseph Ssemujju (BUL FC), Joakim Ojera (URA FC), Milton Karisa (Vipers SC), Stephen Mukwala (URA FC), Mohamed Shaban (Vipers SC).