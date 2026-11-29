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Marcus Thuram scored twice as he and Lautaro Martinez started together for the first time in 46 days during Inter's 4-0 Serie A rout of Genoa. Extending his San Siro scoring streak to nine straight league games, the France forward insisted retaining the crown demands relentless hard work.

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'ThuLa' reunion sparks Inter's 4-0 demolition of Genoa

Inter celebrated the return of their famed 'ThuLa' strike partnership in style on Matchday 13 of Serie A, thrashing Genoa 4-0 at San Siro as Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez started together for the first time in 46 days.

The French forward struck twice—first from a Martinez assist and again after the break—to take his league tally to eight goals for the campaign and close out a ten-goal week for the Nerazzurri.

'Winning again is always difficult' – Thuram on Inter's hunger

Speaking after the final whistle, Thuram credited the entire squad for stepping up during Martinez's recent spell on the sidelines while warning that defending their title requires maximum intensity every day.

"We want to play matches like this, especially at home in front of our fans," Thuram said. "We started well with the right maturity and desire, and that's how we took the three points. I think everyone steps up to help when a player like Lauti isn't there: that's what we did, it wasn't just me. Winning again is always difficult, which is why we have to train hard to give our best and do it again."

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Thuram closes in on Christian Vieri and French Serie A greats

Saturday's brace extended Thuram's remarkable streak to nine consecutive Serie A home appearances with a goal; in the three-points-for-a-win era, only Christian Vieri has enjoyed a longer home scoring run for Inter in the top flight (11 in 2003).

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Next matches INT Coppa Italia 15:00 GEN

The double also lifted Thuram to 11 home Serie A goals in 2026—more than any other player in the division—and took him to 48 career top-flight strikes, surpassing Nestor Combin (47) to become the fifth-highest French goalscorer in Serie A history.

Eyes turn to quickfire Coppa Italia rematch at San Siro

With Inter finding ruthless form in front of their own supporters, Thuram and Martinez have re-established their rhythm at an ideal moment in the calendar.

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The Nerazzurri remain at San Siro to face Daniele De Rossi's Genoa once more on Tuesday, December 1, shifting focus immediately to the Coppa Italia.