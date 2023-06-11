Man Utd star Marcus Rashford 'splits from childhood sweetheart fiancée Lucia Loi' just two months after paying £240k to rent a plane for New York trip

Marcus Rashford has split from childhood sweetheart and fiancée Lucia Loi just over a year after getting engaged.

Rashford and Lucia Loi split up

Couple got engaged in May last year

Rented private jet to fly to New York during international break

WHAT HAPPENED? Just two months ago, the Manchester United star had flown to New York with his fiancée renting a 125-seater Boeing 737 plane for £240,000 after pulling out of the England squad due to a knock during the international break.

The couple that got engaged in May 2022, reportedly ended their relationship on mutual terms according to The Sun, who quoted a source, It’s nothing complicated. The relationship ran its course and they remain very close friends.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Manchester United star has been dating Lucia Loi since they were 15 years old and have known each other since they were pupils at Ashton on Mersey school in Greater Manchester.

WHAT NEXT FOR MARCUS RASHFORD? Earlier this week, Rashford jetted off to Miami, Florida for a holiday. He is expected to join the Manchester United squad for their pre-season training next month before they play a host of friendlies in Edinburgh and in the US.