'We did a lot of work' - Marcus Rashford reveals secret training sessions with £72m Rasmus Hojlund as pair look to strike up partnership at Man Utd

- Rashford links up with Hojlund
- Wants to get in tune with striker
- Pair likely to be fielded together often
WHAT HAPPENED? With just two victories from their first five Premier League games, the Red Devils have had a terrible start to the new season. In the meantime, they suffered a tumultuous 4-3 defeat to Bayern Munich in their first Champions League group game on Wednesday. One of the few shining lights getting supporters through the tough period is the new £72 million signing Hojlund, who opened his account for United against Bayern in the week.
WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to MUTV, the England international said: "We spoke [with Hojlund]. We did a lot of work off the field, probably without the staff knowing. I want to understand his game and he wants to understand mine as quickly as possible.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rashford was one of United's shining lights last season, scoring 17 goals in the Premier League, and will hope to strike up a swift partnership with Hojlund as United look to climb the league table.
IN TWO PHOTOS:Getty Images
Next matches
WHAT NEXT? The two players will be involved later today, September 23 against Burnley at Turf Moor in a late kick off.