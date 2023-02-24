Is Marcus Rashford injured? Man Utd star hints at knock ahead of Carabao Cup final in cryptic social media post

Marcus Rashford has offered Manchester United an injury scare heading into Sunday’s Carabao Cup final clash with Newcastle at Wembley Stadium.

Red Devils forward in stunning form

Replaced late on against Barcelona

Silverware up for grabs against Magpies

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international, who has been in red-hot form since the World Cup break, was able to take in 88 minutes of action for the Red Devils against Barcelona on Thursday as they edged their way into the last-16 of the Europa League. Rashford was, however, spotted hobbling around after that contest and posted an image of himself heading for the tunnel on social media alongside a bandaged emoji.

Instagram

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There has been no official word out of Old Trafford as yet regarding Rashford’s fitness, with United desperate to have him at their disposal when taking on Newcastle this weekend – with the Red Devils looking to bring a six-year wait for major silverware to a close.

WHAT NEXT? Rashford has posted a personal-best return of 24 goals for United across all competitions this season, with his stunning form considered to have positioned back among the global elite.