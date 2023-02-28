Marcus Rashford sent ‘graveyard full of indispensable men’ contract warning as he mulls over Man Utd future

Marcus Rashford has, with a contract extension yet to be signed at Manchester United, been warned that “the graveyard is full of indispensable men”.

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international forward is enjoying a career-best campaign at Old Trafford, with 25 goals recorded across all competitions. The perfect response has been offered to an alarming dip suffered in 2021-22, with the 25-year-old becoming a talismanic figure for the Red Devils once more. A 12-month clause in his current deal has been activated, but no fresh terms have been put in place as yet.

WHAT THEY SAID: Paul Parker hopes pen will be put to paper, with the former United defender telling My Betting Sites of the big career call that Rashford faces: “It is very important that Man United are succeeding with extending Marcus Rashford´s contract because he is scoring a lot of goals. But I’m scared that he now thinks he is on top of the world and will be extremely greedy when demanding a huge jump in salary. That should not be his focus, his focus should be on his own development because he has the chance to be a hero at the biggest club in the world. Things can change really quickly and he got to understand where he was 12 months ago. Erik ten Hag made him a true goalscorer and he should remember that. So, I don’t necessarily think that he has the upper hand in the negotiations.

“Where would he go if he was to go to another club? Real Madrid is the only club that would be a step up in the hope of a career increase. They don’t want him and they don’t need him. So he needs to be very careful when acting like an indispensable player at the club. The graveyard is full of indispensable men, remember that, Marcus.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rashford has generated exit talk at Old Trafford in the recent past, with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain credited with interest at one stage, but he is happy and enjoying his football again in Manchester.

WHAT NEXT? Rashford was on target as United brought their six-year wait for major silverware to a close in the 2023 Carabao Cup final and could end the campaign with multiple trophies to his name as Erik ten Hag’s side also remain in contention for Premier League, Europa League and FA Cup honours.