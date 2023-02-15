Marcus Rashford covers his house in rose petals for fiancée Lucia Loi prompting cheeky response from Bruno Fernandes

Marcus Rashford's elaborate plans on Valentine's Day for fiancée Lucia Loi prompted a cheeky response from Manchester United teammate Bruno Fernandes.

  • Rashford covered his house with rose petals
  • Had it decorated with candles
  • Fernandes chipped in with a cheeky comment

WHAT HAPPENED? The Manchester United forward put in his best efforts off the pitch to plan a surprise for his fiancee Lucia Loi on Valentine's Day as he decorated his house with rose petals and bouquets. It was a perfect setting with candles lit all over the floor. A few were burning on the dining table as well along with a two-storied cake and several gifts.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: His Manchester United colleague, Fernandes, could not resist a cheeky jibe as he replied "Save the legs" in the comment section amid Rashford's red-hot form on the pitch. However, Lucia Loi was impressed with Rashford's efforts as she wrote "The cutest surprise" along with a tears of joy emoji and a white heart.

Rashford-Bruno-Fernandes-Man-Utd-Insta-exchangeIG-marcusrashford

WHAT NEXT? Fernandes' advice holds relevance as Manchester United are set to be in action on Thursday against Barcelona in the Europa League at Camp Nou.

