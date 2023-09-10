Goodbye Marco Verratti! Midfielder agrees to join Qatari side Al-Arabi in €45m move after Luis Enrique told him he'd never play for PSG again

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti is reportedly set to sign for Al Arabi in a €45 million (£39m/$48m) transfer.

Verratti to leave PSG after 11 years

Not part of Enrique's plans

Move to Al Arabi set to be confirmed

WHAT HAPPENED? PSG manager Luis Enrique reportedly told the Italian international that he would "never play" for the Spaniard again, despite signing a new deal with the club until 2026 last December. With the 30-year-old out of the French side's plans, he has been in talks with Qatari outfit Al Arabi. Now, Fabrizio Romano claims a verbal agreement between the two teams has been agreed and the diminutive Italian will join for €45m in the coming days.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This imminent transfer will end Verratti's 11-year stint with PSG after signing from Serie B team Pescara in 2012. He has since made 416 appearances for the French giants, winning a whopping 30 trophies. Verratti is the latest big-name exit from the Ligue 1 side, following the departures of Lionel Messi to Inter Miami and Neymar to Al-Hilal.

WHAT NEXT FOR VERRATTI? The Italy international is reportedly heading out to Qatar within the next day or so and could make his debut against Al Rayyan on September 24.