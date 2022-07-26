Mara bids farewell to Bordeaux after joining Southampton

The Senegal prospect, who penned a deal with the Saints, has said his goodbyes to the French elite division outfit

Sekou Mara has waved goodbye to Bordeaux in a statement published on social media following his move to Premier League outfit Southampton.

Although the transfer fee is undisclosed, the 19-year-old penned a four-year contract with the Saints – meaning he will remain at the St. Mary’s Stadium until 2026.

The forward made his Girondins debut aged 17 years in February 2021 before scoring his first professional goal in a 1–0 Ligue 1 win over Rennes on May 2, 2021.

Last season, he scored six goals for Bordeaux and that attracted interest from a number of European clubs.

“It’s the end of a chapter in my life but it will remain forever inscribed in my heart,” Mara wrote on Twitter.

“I’m keen to thank the Girondins for having helped me to grow and to become the player, but also the person, that I have become.

“Thanks to all the trainers, coaches, players and employees at the club who I worked alongside, every day for the last five years now, and without whom I would not be who I am today.”

He also reserved a special mention for the people of Bordeaux and his family members.

The people of Bordeaux, I will not forget you either. Thank you for all your love and support that you gave me throughout the seasons. It’s of course thanks to you that I am here," he added.

“Leaving this club is bittersweet, but I am sure that the Girondins de Bordeaux will find their place in football once again. I am also keen to thank my family, my friends and my representatives who have always been by my side and supported me since the start. I will never forget. Forever Blue and White.”

Mara becomes Southampton’s sixth summer signing following the arrivals of goalkeepers Gavin Bazunu and Mateusz Lis, defender Armel Bella-Kotchap, and midfielders Romeo Lavia and Joe Aribo.

He could make his bow for the Saints when they square up against Ligue 1 side AS Monaco on Wednesday in a pre-season friendly.

Although he represents France at youth level, Mara is eligible to feature for Senegal at the senior level.