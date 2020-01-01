Manzoki Lobi: Vipers SC sign former AS Vita striker for two years

He becomes the latest acquisition by the local side who are preparing for continental football as well as the league title defence

Ugandan Premier League champions Vipers SC have secured the services of Manzoki Cesar Lobi for two years.

The striker had attracted interest from Olympic Club Beja of Tunisia and an unnamed Moroccan club after his contract with AS Vita had ended, but the Venoms moved faster to sign him.

“Congolese Manzoki Cesar Lobi has been cleared to play for Vipers, after agreeing to a two-year term for an undisclosed fee,” Vipers confirmed.

“Manzoki Lobi comes in weeks after South Sudanese Joseph Dhata put pen to paper.”

Viper have praised the Congolese's abilities as they hope he can excel at the club over the next two seasons.

“Lobi mainly plays as a striker but can drift towards the flanks and centre where he can receive the ball, turn and drive at the defenders fearlessly," the statement added.

“His first touch and passes are enviable and he boasts of an added advantage as a player who can shoot with both feet.”

The former Tout Puissant Mazembe striker revealed his personal targets for the four-time Premier League winners.

“I am so happy to be here,” he said in his first interview during the unveiling ceremony.

“I want to use this chance well. My dream is to become an important player for Vipers, I hope I can become a starter immediately and hope to win some trophies with my new team.

“I don’t regret this move because it took me time to make this decision to move here. I chose the best team out of the many clubs that were after me and I am proud of it.

“I hope I can push my career further. My goals are that simple.”

Lobi spent three years at AS Vita where he featured in 58 matches and went on to score 38 goals. His time at AS Vita’s big domestic rivals TP Mazembe saw him score 12 goals in 21 games from 2016 to 2017.

The centre-forward launched his career when he started playing for Dauphin Noir De Goma for five seasons in the top-flight. Lobi has international experience too as he has scored three goals for the national side.

As Vipers shift their focus to the Caf Champions League, Lobi’s services might come in handy given he has scored six goals in nine games of the competition. In the Confederation Cup, the striker has featured in 12 games.