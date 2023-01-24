Manuel Neuer's goalkeeping coach sacked by Bayern Munich after leaking staff chats to players

Toni Tapalovic – Manuel Neuer’s close friend and goalkeeping coach – was reportedly sacked by Bayern Munich for leaking staff chats to players.

WHAT HAPPENED? The reigning Bundesliga champions announced on Monday that Tapalovic had been relieved of his duties at the Allianz Arena “with immediate effect”, with “differences in the way we work together” cited as the reason for a parting of ways.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bild has, however, reported that Tapalovic was axed following a falling out with Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmman – with it claimed that private discussions between members of the coaching team were being fed back to senior figures in the playing squad.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Tapalovic has been credited with turning Neuer into one of the finest goalkeepers of his generation and one of the best the world has ever seen, with the 42-year-old having been with Bayern for 11 years while also filling the role of best man at Neuer’s wedding in 2017.

WHAT NEXT? Neuer has penned a heartfelt farewell message to Tapalovic – who formed part of the Bayern set-up as they won 10 Bundesliga titles and two Champions League crowns – with the World Cup-winning Germany international posting on social media: “Dear Toni, today is the end of an era at FC Bayern Munich. With you after 11.5 years, not only an absolute pioneer of the modern goalkeeping game, but above all a great person is leaving the club. Everyone, not only in Munich, knows that all these achievements would never have been possible without you! Last but not least, you shaped and lifted me and my goalkeeping game to a new level. I will miss you!”